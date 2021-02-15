Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $153.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $154.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

