ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $930,136.83

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 105.9% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $930,136.83 and approximately $324,660.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00081620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00088850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00394482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00186345 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

