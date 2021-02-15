ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $471,833.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $471,833.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 84.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.26 or 0.99619398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00100972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

