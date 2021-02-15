Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

