Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Position Raised by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Chegg worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $113.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.