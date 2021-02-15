Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Chemed worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Chemed by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $509.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.69. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

