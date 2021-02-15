Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

