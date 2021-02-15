Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,822,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,521,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Chevron worth $10,710,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

