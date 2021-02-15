Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $196.23 million and $113.44 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

