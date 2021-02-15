China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Overseas Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.61 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

