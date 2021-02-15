China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Overseas Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF opened at $0.61 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.