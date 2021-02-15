China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 14th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

