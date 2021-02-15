China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

