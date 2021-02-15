Christopher Mackay Buys 347,742 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 347,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay bought 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is -26.43%.

About MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

