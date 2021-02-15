Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Cap of $165,947.34

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $165,947.34 and approximately $588.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

