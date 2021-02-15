Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,600 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

