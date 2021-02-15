CI Financial (CIXX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/4/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

2/2/2021 – CI Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/14/2021 – CI Financial is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 21,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,876. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

