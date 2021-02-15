Cimarex Energy (XEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $51.85 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.