Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cimetrix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMXX)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

About Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

