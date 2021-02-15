Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $92.42 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

