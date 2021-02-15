Cineplex Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CGX. Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.93.

Cineplex stock opened at C$11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$747.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.