Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

