Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Achieves $43,388.62

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Cipher has a total market cap of $43,388.62 and approximately $188,841.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Token Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

