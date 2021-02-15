Cipher Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $43,835.77 and $190,879.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cipher has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081421 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

Cipher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

