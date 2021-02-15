Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.