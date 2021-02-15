Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

