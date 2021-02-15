Citadel (CTL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $816.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 595.2% against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $211,944.60 and approximately $816.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

