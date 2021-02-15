Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $168,709.69

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 94.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 684.4% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $168,709.69 and approximately $796.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 136.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

