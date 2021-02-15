Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

