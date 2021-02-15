City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CDEVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CDEVY opened at $5.48 on Monday. City Developments has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

