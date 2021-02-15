City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.83% of City Office REIT worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

CIO stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $437.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

