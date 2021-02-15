Civic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170.62 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $306.87 million and approximately $170.62 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.08 or 0.00945884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00051086 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.58 or 0.05173644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

