CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 14th total of 474,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

