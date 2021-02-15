Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CCC opened at $28.94 on Monday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

