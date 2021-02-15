Cloudbric Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $11,818.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00066211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.20 or 0.00942023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.11 or 0.05087024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00024706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

