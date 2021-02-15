Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $20,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 760,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

