Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Up 40.1% in January

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the January 14th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

