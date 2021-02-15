CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

