CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 66.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

