Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Trading Up 3.6%

Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

About Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

