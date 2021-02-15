Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

