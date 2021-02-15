Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22,792.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.96. 114,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.