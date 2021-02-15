Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. 114,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,662. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

