Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,286 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $172,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

