Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 60.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period.

MIE stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

