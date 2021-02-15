Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

