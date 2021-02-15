Coin Artist Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $257,004.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 132.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00944724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00050882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.15 or 0.05138952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

