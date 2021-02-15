CoinDeal Token (CDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $163.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $451,269.72 and approximately $163.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.