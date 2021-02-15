Coinlancer (CL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 57.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $548,028.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 585.2% higher against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.