CoinUs Trading Up 631.9% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 624.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 631.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $446,386.94 and $32.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinUs Coin Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

