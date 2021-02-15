Colliers Securities Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Impinj by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

